Celebrate Arizona Archeology month hiking with a ranger at Petrified Forest National Park

How would you communicate your story on stone or pottery? What would your messages to each other look like? How would people in 800 years interpret your drawings? Join a Ranger for a guided adventure to archeology sites found in the backcountry or off the beaten path at Petrified Forest.
Hikes are free with entrance fee. Reservations required and limited to 10 participants per hike. Hikers should come prepared with adequate food, water, clothing, footwear, hat, and sunscreen. No pets or children under the age of 12 on hikes. Inclement weather and extreme mud will cancel the hike. To make a reservation or for more information call 928-524-6228 x276, leave a message if no answer.
Friday, March 3, 2023
Guided Backcountry Hike: Petroglyph Mesa
9 am – approx. 3 pm
Difficulty: Strenuous
Hike 7.5 miles round trip to a major rock art site in the park’s northern wilderness. Be prepared to hike approximately 6 hours through off-trail conditions including climbing rocky conditions, average elevation gain about 550 feet, and rated strenuous except for the steep, rugged foot trail to the petroglyphs, which is challenging and optional.
Saturday, March 4, 2023
Guided Backcountry Hike: Petroglyph Canyon
10 am – approx. 1 pm
Difficulty: Easy
Hike 3.5 miles round trip to an old interpretive area featuring a foot trail constructed in the 1930s. The trail, which is challenging, provides access to a large number of petroglyphs. Be prepared to hike approximately 3 hours through off-trail conditions including climbing rocky conditions, average elevation gain about 200 feet, and rated easy except for the steep, rugged foot trail to the petroglyphs, which is challenging and optional.
Friday, March 10, 2023
Guided Backcountry Hike: Rainbow Forest Basketmaker Village
10 am – approx. 4 pm
Difficulty: Strenuous
Hike 5.5 miles round trip to an archeological site near Rainbow Forest. Hike with Park archeologists to a large Basketmaker-era village occupied circa 300 BCE – 250 CE. Be prepared to hike approximately 6 hours through off-trail conditions of broken pavement and sand dunes. Average elevation gain about 300 feet, rated moderate.
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Guided Backcountry Hike: Flattops Circumnavigation
10 am – approx. 4 pm
Difficulty: Moderate
Hike 6 miles round trip to traverses a variety of terrains, past archaeological sites, and colorful geologic formations. Be prepared to hike approximately 6 hours over rugged desert terrain in off trail conditions, average elevation gain about 400 feet, and rated moderate.
Friday, March 17, 2023
Guided Backcountry Hike: Bear Springs
9 am – approx. 4 pm
Difficulty: Strenuous
Hike 7 miles round trip to a historic site on the eastern rim of the Painted Desert. Spectacular views predominate along this route over varied terrain. Be prepared to hike approximately 6-6 ½ hours in off-trail conditions, average elevation gain about 675 feet, and rated strenuous due to length and rolling landscape.
Saturday, March 18, 2023
Guided Backcountry Hike: Starving Man
10 am – approx. 3:00 pmDifficulty: Moderate
Hike 5.5 miles round trip to boulders covered in petroglyphs and continue on to badlands with ascending high ridge panoramic views. Be prepared to hike approximately 5 hours over rugged desert terrain, average elevation gain about 300 feet, and rated moderate.
Friday, March 24, 2023
Guided Backcountry Hike: Flat Iron / Lore’s Bridge
10 am – approx. 4 pm
Difficulty: Moderate
Hike 3 miles round trip to view painted desert scenery, petroglyphs, and Lore’s bridge with a park Archeologist. Be prepared to hike approximately 4-6 hours through off-trail conditions including steep switch backs. Average elevation gain about 400 feet, rated strenuous.
Saturday, March 25, 2023
Guided Backcountry Hike: Devils Playground
9:30 am – approx. 3:30 pm
Difficulty:Moderate
Walk 4 miles roundtrip and experience historic expedition routes through the Painted Desert as you hike with Park archeologists to a 19th century mail stop. Discover historic inscriptions along the mesa edges as you follow in the footsteps of some of the first Euro-Americans to traverse this region. Be prepared to hike approximately 6 hours over rugged desert terrain and wash walking, average elevation gain about 100 feet, rated easy, hiking in washes which may be muddy. A high-clearance vehicle is necessary to access the meeting point.
Friday, March 31, 2023
Guided Backcountry Hike: Dead Wash Overlook
10:00 am – approx. 4:00 pm
Difficulty: Strenuous due to multiple ascents and descents
Hike 6 miles through grasslands past Black Forest petrified wood out to an overlook of the remote Dead Wash drainage. Be prepared to hike approximately 6 hours over desert terrain with rugged foot trails to the petroglyphs, average elevation gain about 475, rated Strenuous.
Saturday, April 1, 2023
Guided Backcountry Hike: Martha’s Butte & Beyond
10 am – approx. 4 pm
Difficulty: Moderate
Hike 5 miles round trip over undulating terrain to experience abundant, ancient rock art. Be prepared to hike approximately 5 hours over rugged desert terrain, average elevation gain about 225 feet, and rated moderate.