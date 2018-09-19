Grand Canyon, AZ – Grand Canyon National Park invites the public to celebrate the 25th anniversary of National Public Lands Day fee-free on September 22, 2018. This year in celebration of National Public Lands Day, the National Park Service(NPS) is focusing on restoration and resilience. As part of the celebration, the park is pleased to announce that Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke will be in the park performing work on a deferred maintenance project. Secretary Zinke will be joined by the Veteran Fire Corps(VFC) and several local and national conservation corps to paint cabins in the park.

Secretary Zinke will also be hosting a press gathering, by invitation only, to discuss the backlog of deferred maintenance in the National Park Service with a new proposed bill called “Restore Our Parks”. As a part of his visit, he will also tour deferred maintenance projects in Grand Canyon that are representative of deferred maintenance throughout the national park system.

Advertisement

Secretary Zinke will lead the volunteer project, which will complete the painting of the exterior of the Labor Cabins. These six cabins were originally built in the 1930s to house the “seasonal bachelor laborers” that came to work for Grand Canyon National Park. They are part of the legacy of park buildings completed by the Civilian Conservation Corps. These cabins are still used today for seasonal residential accommodations and maintain a high degree of historical integrity.

Visitors who arrive at Grand Canyon on September 22 will be allowed to enter the park free of charge. The fee-free designation does not affect fees for camping, reservations, tours or use of concessions. Interagency Senior and Annual Passes are available for purchase at the park’s Headquarters, open from 8am- 5pm. Those who plan to spend time in the park beyond September 22 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay. The next fee-free day will be November 11, in honor of Veterans Day. The NPS is hosting events all around the country, discover which event is near you.

For additional information, please call 928-638-7888 or visit www.nps.gov/grca/

Source: NPS