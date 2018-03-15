BOULDER CITY, Nevada – For the safety of park visitors and staff, the Upper Campground at Cottonwood Cove within Lake Mead National Recreation Area is closed to overnight camping until further notice.

A recent study identified vulnerable flood hazards in the area. Upon completion of a major flood control project, the area will be reevaluated.

Advertisement

The upper campground upper loop will remain open for overflow parking. The dump station will also remain open. Tent and RV camping are available at the Lower Campground. Forever Resorts also offers RV camping at the Cottonwood Cove RV Park.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Source: NPS