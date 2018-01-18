DEATH VALLEY, CA – Death Valley National Park will soon be improving parking and viewing platforms at Dantes View. Due to the construction project, the scenic viewpoint will be closed temporarily to public access from January 23rd to early April 2018.

Perched at over a mile above the valley floor, Dantes View provides some of the most expansive views of Death Valley. The site was used as a part of the 1977 movie Star Wars: A New Hope.

Death Valley National Park Superintendent Mike Reynolds stated, “Dantes View is one of the most popular sites in the park, and every year over half a million people make the drive up to the 5,475 foot high overlook! However, the site is in desperate need of stabilization. We are very excited to work with a contractor so familiar with Death Valley’s unique needs and landscape.” The National Park Service awarded the contract to S.T. Rhoades Construction, which also rehabilitated parking and the overlook at Zabriskie Point in 2015.

In addition to parking, new viewing areas will be constructed in order to provide the best views while protecting the native landscape. A new bronze tactile model of the area is also being constructed by artist Bridget Keimel and will be located at the overlook.

The project was made possible through private donations and park entrance fees. The Death Valley Natural History Association and The Fund for People in Parks have made significant contributions that were matched by federal funds to facilitate this project. “So much effort has gone into repairing flood damage at Scotty’s Castle recently that other important projects have been in danger of significant delays. Without partners like The Fund for People in Parks and Death Valley Natural History Association, this work would have been pushed back indefinitely. Their contributions are invaluable to protecting park resources and enhancing visitor experiences” concluded Superintendent Reynolds.

Source: NPS