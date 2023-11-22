Death Valley: Echo Canyon, Hole in the Wall, and Greenwater Valley open for camping with permit

Death Valley National Park continues to repair and reopen flood-damaged roads. Roadside camping and backpacking is now available along Echo Canyon Road, Hole in the Wall Road, Cottonwood Canyon Road, Marble Canyon Road, and Greenwater Valley Road (aka Furnace Creek Wash Road). The free, mandatory camping permits are available at Furnace Creek Visitor Center, same day only.
Inyo County graded Greenwater Valley Road. The adjoining Deadman Pass and Gold Valley Roads are open, but have not been maintained. Conditions in Gold Valley Road may be challenging even for vehicles with 4×4 high clearance.
National Park Service (NPS) and NPS contractors used a bulldozers and graders to repair flood damage to Echo Canyon, Hole in the Wall, Cottonwood Canyon, and Marble Canyon Roads.
NPS employee Chris Bradley operates a bulldozer on Cottonwood Canyon Road.