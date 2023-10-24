Don Laughlin, Founder of Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino, Passes Away at 92

Laughlin, Nevada, October 23, 2023 – Don Laughlin, the visionary founder of the Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino, passed away on October 22, 2023, at the age of 92. His legacy in Laughlin, Nevada, and the gaming industry as a whole is significant.
Born in 1927, Don Laughlin relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, in the late 1950s and ventured into the casino business by purchasing his first establishment, the “101 Club.” 1 However, it was during a fateful flight over the tri-state area near the Colorado River in 1964 that Laughlin envisioned the potential of the region as a resort destination. This vision led him to purchase a shuttered eight-room riverfront motel on 6.5 acres for $250,000, as several landowners chose to sell the property to him due to his prior casino experience. 2
In less than two years, Laughlin transformed the Riverside Resort into a popular destination, offering gambling and famous all-you-can-eat chicken dinners for just 98 cents. 2 At the time, the casino featured twelve slot machines and two live gaming tables. Accommodations were initially limited to four of the motel’s eight rooms, with Laughlin’s family occupying the remaining four. 2
The name “Laughlin” became synonymous with the area when a U.S. Postal Service inspector suggested it as the name for the local post office, reflecting Don Laughlin’s Irish heritage. 2
Over the years, the Riverside Resort Hotel & Casino expanded significantly. In 1972, it added 48 new rooms, and in 1975, an additional 52 rooms were incorporated. The most substantial expansion occurred in 1994, bringing the total room count to 1,405. 2
Don Laughlin’s contributions extended beyond the casino. He played a vital role in financing the construction of a bridge over the Colorado River, connecting Laughlin to the Laughlin-Bullhead International Airport in Arizona. He also helped expand the airport to accommodate commercial airliners fully. 2
In his later years, Don Laughlin spent his time shuttling between his penthouse suite atop the Riverside Resort and his cattle ranch in nearby Kingman, often using his private helicopter for transportation. 2
Don Laughlin’s impact on the Laughlin community and the gaming industry at large is immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to shape the town’s future.
