Drowning at South Cove on Lake Mead over Father’s Day Weekend

High winds and rough water were factors

BOULDER CITY, Nevada – Lake Mead National Recreation Area can confirm that an adult male has drowned at South Cove on Lake Mead over Father’s Day Weekend.



National Park Service rangers received reports of a tri-hull vessel approximately 15 feet long taking on water over the bow due to high winds on Saturday, June 18. Winds on Saturday were reportedly between 23 – 28 mph with gusts as high as 36 – 40 mph out on the lake. Three men were aboard the sinking vessel, two of whom were able to return to shore.



Rangers coordinated with the Mohave County Sherriff’s Office to utilize side-scan sonar to locate and recover the body and the coroner has been contacted with respect to official cause of death and identification of the victim.



No further information is available at this time.

-NPS-