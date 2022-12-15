First Day Hikes Start Your Year Right

Join Arizona State Parks and Trails for a healthy beginning to 2023
Arizona State Parks and Trails is once again joining a national collaboration of all 50 state park systems to host guided “First Day Hikes” on New Year’s Day. The hikes are designed to get your year started outdoors and in some of Arizona’s most beautiful places.
Diverse and exciting hikes at parks around the state will be offered on January 1, 2023. Through this national effort, park rangers, naturalists and volunteers will share their knowledge of Arizona’s natural resources, cultural features and amazing trails. Participants are encouraged to share their adventures on social media with hashtag #FirstDayHikes.
Plus, your First Day Hike qualifies for the Eight4Two Challenge from Arizona State Parks and Trails. This annual adventure challenges visitors to hike, bike or walk eight trails in four different state parks to win two free day-use passes. Register at AZStateParks.com/842-Challenge, then complete your hike and add it to your progress.
Each year, more than 730 million people visit America’s state parks and contribute over $23 billion to the economy. First Day Hikes help ring in the New Year and connect individuals and families to nature, fostering physical and mental well-being and shared stewardship of our natural, cultural and recreational resources. A full listing of First Day Hikes with locations, difficulty, length, terrain, and tips can be found at AZStateParks.com/fdh.
There are great hikes to choose from, no matter what your New Year style is! Pick from nature walks, stimulating hikes, hikes exploring petroglyphs, or boat tours! It’s a great way to get an early start on your New Year goals. Keep checking the website for updates or changes due to weather. Please note that some hikes require reservations and some don’t allow dogs.
WHAT: First Day Hikes
WHERE: Various state parks throughout Arizona – Find details on locations at AZStateParks.com/fdh.
WHEN: Wednesday, January 1, 2023, various times