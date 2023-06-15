Geology Fire Closures – Joshua Tree National Park

Geology Fire Closures
Alert 1, Severity closure, Geology Fire Closures
Closures: Geology Tour Road, Berdoo Canyon Road, Pinkham Canyon, and Fried Liver Wash areas. Backcountry zones: Lost Horse, Pleasant Valley, Twin Tanks, and Hexie Mountains. Additional closures may occur, please follow all closure signs and notices.
06-15-23 Update: Geology Fire
Incident Type: Wildfire
Updated: 2023-06-15
Size: 1088 Acres
Contained: 90%
06-12-23 Update:
Firefighters continue to make progress on suppression and containment of the Geology Fire in Joshua Tree National Park. The fire has burned 1,088 acres and is 50% contained.
Firefighters are attacking the fire directly and building containment lines. They are working to minimize resource damage, particularly to sensitive species like the Joshua tree and the desert tortoise. Fire activity has slowed due to favorable weather conditions and has remained within its footprint. Weather conditions are expected to remain favorable today and tomorrow, with humidity between 20-56% and winds up to 15 MPH.
Responding agencies include the National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and Bureau of Indian Affairs. There are 150 personnel assigned to the fire including 1 hand crew, 3 hotshot crews, and 9 engine crews. Much of the heavy equipment is in the process of being released from the incident due to the ongoing progress firefighters are making.
Geology Tour Road and Berdoo Canyon Road remain closed to the public. Pinkham Canyon and Fried Liver Wash areas are closed to hiking. Backcountry wilderness camping is closed in the Lost Horse, Pleasant Valley, Twin Tanks, and Hexie Mountain zones. All other areas of the park are open for normal visitor use. Park visitors should maintain situational awareness, recreate cautiously, and expect smoke during their visit.
Drone use is prohibited inside the park. Drones operated outside the park are not allowed near the Geology Fire. Any drone in the sky risks the safety and effectiveness of incident air operations.
This will be Joshua Tree National Park’s final press release for the fire. Please visit the park’s website for the most updated information on fire activity.
News Release Date: June 10, 2023
Firefighters are responding to a fire in the Geology Tour Road area of Joshua Tree National Park that ignited around 4 PM on Saturday, June 10, 2023.
As of this evening, the Geology Fire has burned 300 acres, is moving northeast, and is 0% contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters from multiple agencies are attacking the fire, working toward full suppression. Equipment assigned to the fire include 3 helicopters, 2 heavy air tanks, and 2 fire engines. Ten additional fire engines and other resources have been requested.
Drone use is prohibited inside the park. Drones operated outside the park are not allowed near the Geology Fire. Any drone in the sky risks the safety and effectiveness of incident air operations.
Geology Tour Road and Berdoo Canyon Road are closed to the public. Park visitors should maintain situational awareness, recreate cautiously, and expect smoke during their visit. All other areas of the park are open for normal visitor use.