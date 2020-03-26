Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, in response to Declarations of Emergency issued by the states of Arizona and Utah; Coconino County, Arizona; City of Page Arizona; and the Navajo Nation, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support tribal, federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The following precautions are being taken due to the novel (new) coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of March 23, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will offer very limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. At Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with the state, county, local and tribal orders:

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will shift to essential services only, as defined by the Department of Interior: Emergency Medical Services, law enforcement, Aids to Navigation, and public utilities (including radio, telephone and information technology services). Essential administrative services are being completed via mandatory telework. Public information will continue via the park website and telephone. All park administrative office buildings are closed until further notice. e-mail us or call during business hours 928-608-6200 for general information.

The park will not issue permits, conduct on-site public or educational programs or collect trash.

Public restrooms, some overlooks, and campgrounds managed by Glen Canyon and concessioners are closed.

Day use areas at Wahweap Overlook and the Chains area near Page, Arizona are closed.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area Entrance Stations are open with fees suspended.

No fee booth locations or Headquarters will be selling passes. You may enter the park.

All visitor contact buildings are closed. This includes Park Headquarters, Carl Hayden Visitor Center, Escalante Interagency Visitor Center, and Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center.

Exhibits, indoor restrooms, and tours of the Glen Canyon Dam will not be available during this time.

Public boat ramps at the Wahweap Marina, Antelope Point Marina, Bullfrog, and Halls Crossing remain open to the public. We will continue our partnership with the states of Arizona and Utah in prevention of quagga mussels. Inspection stations will be open.

Glen Canyon Conservancy retail operations are temporarily suspended.

Many services provided by our park concessioners, such as lodging, camping, boat tours and restaurants, are suspended until further notice. Lake Powell Resort will be closed until further notice. The Lake Powell Resort is located in the Wahweap District of the park near Page, Arizona. This includes lodging, the Rainbow Room Restaurant, the Driftwood Lounge, the Wind Coffee Bar and the Lake Powell Resort Gift Shop. Check with Lake Powell Resorts and Antelope Point Marina for their updates.

The trail to Horseshoe Bend Overlook remains open. The park urges visitors to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by practicing social distancing and avoiding congregations of 10 or more people. The City of Page has updated information about the parking area.

When contemplating a visit to a national park, the NPS asks people to adhere to CDC guidance and Leave No Trace principles. The NPS encourages visitors to pack out everything you bring into a park; plan a visit at times other than busiest of the day; maintain social distance from other visitors; park only in designated areas; and reconsider parking at a crowded trailhead or overlook.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area visitors can be assured that the facilities in the park, including lodges, continue to monitor conditions and maintain high standards related to the health and wellness of staff and visitors. Park and concession staff are working to maintain clean and healthy facilities in accordance with CDC guidance.

