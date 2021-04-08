Grand Canyon Announces Temporary Closures Along the Bright Angel Trail and Silver Bridge near Phantom Ranch

April 8, 2021 – Grand Canyon, AZ – Beginning April 13 and continuing until May 7, 2021, visitors hiking along the Bright Angel trail near Phantom Ranch will experience a closure of the Silver Bridge, which crosses the Colorado River near Phantom Ranch. The closure will prevent hikers from crossing the bridge Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., as necessary repair work is completed on electrical utilities.

Hikers should be prepared to either route their hike over the Black Bridge at the base of the South Kaibab Trail or plan on crossing the Silver Bridge before 8 a.m. or after 5 p.m. from Monday – Friday. The route across the Black Bridge will add about one mile (1 mi) to the Bright Angel Trail for hikers accessing Phantom Ranch. Access across the Silver Bridge will be unaffected Saturdays and Sundays during the repairs.

In addition to the Silver Bridge closure, hikers may see temporary interruption along the River Trail between Pipe Creek and the Silver Bridge. The River Trail will remain open and hikers may experience brief temporary delays as crews work on utility lines near the trail.

Source: NPS