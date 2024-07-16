Grand Canyon Implements Water Conservation Measures

Effective immediately, Grand Canyon National Park will implement mandatory water conservation measures for the South Rim of the park. These water restrictions are in response to a failure in the Trans Canyon Waterline after it was shut off for repairs. Crews were trying to repressurize the line when there was a break, causing an extension of the current water outage.
Water conservation measures require all park residents and visitors to conserve and reduce water usage wherever possible in homes, hotel rooms and campgrounds.
Mandatory water conservation measures include:
- No watering lawns/plants
- No washing cars, boats, bikes, or any outside vehicle
- Utilize dry precleaning methods to scrape off food items before thoroughly washing dishes.
- Fill the sink with water while washing dishes to avoid running water
- Take shorter or less frequent showers
- Turn water off while you shave or brush your teeth
- Use low water cleaning techniques and reduce toilet flushing to the minimum necessary
- Report drips, leaks, or other water loss to appropriate offices
- Remove outside hoses from spigots when not in use
Hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water or methods to treat water.
For the most updated information on water availability in the backcountry visit the park’s Critical Backcountry Updates page.
Conservation measures require that all concessions operations:
- Alter menus to use less water for food prep and dish washing
- Adopt low water use for hotel room cleaning
- Serve drinking water at restaurants by request only
Although the park has entered water restrictions, park staff continue to encourage frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds using soap and water to prevent the spread of disease.