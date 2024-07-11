Hiker Fatality along the Bright Angel Trail within Grand Canyon National Park

On July 7 at approximately 2 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail, approximately 100 feet below the Bright Angel Trailhead.
Bystanders initiated CPR as Xanterra Fire and Security and National Park Service (NPS) medical personnel responded from the rim. All attempts by bystanders, Xanterra and NPS personnel to resuscitate the individual were unsuccessful. The hiker was a 50-year-old male from San Angelo Texas who was attempting to reach the rim from an overnight stay at Havasupai Gardens.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.