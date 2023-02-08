Hikers rescued by CHP helicopter from Telescope Peak in Death Valley National Park

Two hikers were rescued by helicopter from Telescope Peak Trail in Death Valley National Park on February 1, 2023, after sliding downhill in icy conditions.
The two men slipped off the trail when crossing a steep, icy drainage, less than two miles from the trailhead. Fortunately, neither hiker was injured. The hikers were not able maintain their footing or climb back up to the trail, in spite of having crampons, trekking poles, and a 200-foot rope.
One of the hikers used a cell phone to call park rangers to request assistance around 10:30 am. Due to the steep terrain and icy conditions, park rangers requested assistance from California Highway Patrol’s H-80 helicopter. The hikers were rescued around 3:50 pm.