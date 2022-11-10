Joshua Tree Celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Joshua Tree National Park management is pleased to join the National Park Service in celebrating Native American Heritage Month, and in honoring the 15 traditionally associated tribal communities as the original stewards of the land on which Joshua Tree National Park now sits. As we celebrate this important month, we encourage visitors to the park to experience the new visitor center facility in Twentynine Palms at 6533 Freedom Way. The exhibition was developed in collaboration with our tribal community partners and celebrates their indigenous heritage and the natural and cultural history of Joshua Tree National Park. Come learn about local Native Americans in this state-of-the-art building and park bookstore, meet a ranger for orientation and park information, and make plans to attend one of our ranger-led programs.
Charles F. Sams III, the Director of National Park Service, reminds us that “[t]his is a time for us to uplift the traditions, languages, and stories of Native Americans, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians and to ensure their rich histories and contributions continue to thrive with each passing generation.” We do this with joy and appreciation. This September, the park was happy to host our annual meeting with tribal communities in person, and staff continues to consult with tribes on a number of projects and initiatives. Joshua Tree is also pleased to announce a formal agreement with the Twentynine Palms Band of Mission Indians 29 to extend a trail from Tortoise Rock Casino into the park. This will offer additional park access and more chances for visitors from around the world to be able to recreate in the Mojave Desert.
We are grateful to have the opportunity to work with the indigenous people in this place. We pay our respect to the people past, present and emerging who have been here since time immemorial.
NPS