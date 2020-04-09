Closed

The park is closed to all visitors including hikers, bikers, and vehicles

Entrances

Visitor centers

Campgrounds

Restroom facilities

Cancellations

All programs

All permits for special use activities

Campsite reservations

Joshua Tree National Park in response to guidance from San Bernardino County Public Health Office, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state, and local efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

As of April 7, 2020, Joshua Tree National Park will offer no services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. At Joshua Tree National Park, the following services and operations will be suspended in order to comply with the local health guidance:

The Youth Conservation Corps Program for summer 2020 is cancelled.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners at Joshua Tree National Park is our number one priority. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website, www.nps.gov/jotr/index.htm and social media channels.

The NPS encourages people to take advantage of the many digital tools already available to explore Joshua Tree National Park, including:

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Please check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.

Source: NPS