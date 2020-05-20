Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Joshua Tree National Park is increasing recreational access. The National Park Service (NPS) is working servicewide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning May 17, 2020, Joshua Tree National Park has reopened access to:

Park entrances

Roads and parking lots

Trails

Family campsites and backcountry camping

Some bathroom facilities

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

Visitor centers

Group campsites

Entrance station booths are not staffed, but entrances are open

“With the lower summertime visitation numbers in mind, we have worked closely with the health offices in both San Bernardino and Riverside Counties to ensure that the type of recreation at Joshua Tree is in line with current health advisories.” – said park superintendent David Smith. “By opening the park in phases, we plan on being able to take measured steps that ensure the safety of our staff and visitors while providing increased access to our National Park. ”

To keep the park open, we will need your help to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Enjoy the outdoor recreation areas around your local community.

Visit with members of your household only.

Practice social distancing by maintaining 6 feet of distance between you and anyone outside of your household.

Avoid crowded areas.

Bring hand sanitizer, a mask, and other items to stay clean and safe. There are no hand sanitizing stations within the park and most of the restroom facilities do not have running water.

Maintain space while passing others on a trail. The loop trails in the park, like Barker Dam and Hidden Valley, will be one-way only.

Family campsites are open, but it is recommended that only members of the same household camp together. All 520 sites are first-come, first-served.

Backcountry camping is open, but park officials ask that you camp in small groups with only members from your household.

In addition to health safety, Joshua Tree officials would like to remind the public about park specific safety:

Drive slowly. Wildlife have become accustomed to the park without traffic and are spending more time on the road.

The summer temperatures in the park can be deadly. Keep your visit short, bring plenty of water and avoid the hottest parts of the day.

Always let someone know where you are going and when you plan on leaving.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. At Joshua Tree National Park, our operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. We continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders from San Bernardino County and Riverside County, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

We have amazing videos and virtual experiences of Joshua Tree National Park, so for people who are still homeschooling or not traveling at this time check out our Virtual Experience webpage.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on our website www.nps.gov/jotr and social media channels. Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus.

Source: NPS