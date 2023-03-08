Joshua Tree National Park managers seek public input for 2023 OHV Restoration Grant

Joshua Tree National Park is preparing a grant application for the 2023 California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division (OHMVR) Restoration Grant. Funds awarded would be used to support several projects, including monitoring for incursions and invasive vegetation caused by illegal off-road driving activities, law enforcement patrolling, and creating educational products and signs to deter vehicles from driving off designated roads. Additionally, several locations in the park identified as “hot-spots” would receive extensive fencing to prevent current illegal off-road driving activities.
Preliminary applications will be submitted to the OHMVR Division on March 6th and will be available for public comment from March 7th, 2023, to May 1st, 2023. The OHMVR Division distributes $30 million annually, with 25% being allocated for restoration projects. Grant funds are collected from gas tax, entrance fees, and OHV sticker registrations to support several categories of grants available to federal agencies, state agencies, county agencies, city agencies, district agencies, educational institutions, non-profit organizations, certified community conservation corps, and federal or state-recognized tribes.
To review the grant application and provide comment, please visit the CA State Parks OHMVR website at www.ohv.parks.ca.gov prior to the closing date of May 1st, 2023. The website will provide instruction on how to review applications and submit comments.
For more information, please contact Outdoor Recreation Planner Amber Laird at 760-367-5691 or amber_laird@nps.gov.