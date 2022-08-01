Kayaker drowning near SCUBA Beach at Lake Mead NRA

FATALITY – KAYAKER DROWNING AT LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA



BOULDER CITY, Nevada – National Park Service rangers received a witness report of a kayaker drowning near SCUBA Beach in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.



At approximately 7:00 p.m., PST, on Wednesday, July 27, bystanders called 911 after witnessing the victim, a 31-year old male, struggle to retrieve a loose inflatable kayak that blew away due to high winds. He was not wearing a personal floatation device and was not seen to emerge from the water.



Park rangers responded and searched the area by boat with snorkel and mask but the effort was suspended due to severe storms throughout the evening. Search and rescue efforts resumed Thursday morning with support from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.



The body was located at 11:01 a.m., PST, and recovery efforts are underway. The Clark County Coroner has been requested to arrive on scene.



This incident remains ongoing. No further information is available at this time.



– NPS –