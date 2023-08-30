Labor Day Holiday Adventures at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

The Labor Day holiday weekend offers a diversity of land- and water-based recreational opportunities at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. Enjoy easy front country hiking at the iconic Horseshoe Bend Overlook, or wilderness escapades in the backcountry. Lake Powell is a world-class water sports destination, with fluctuating water levels offering a new experience on every trip.
According to Superintendent Michelle Kerns, “August 25 is the 107th birthday of the National Park Service, and I want to recognize our NPS employees as we all celebrate this Labor Day weekend. All are dedicated public servants who care for these public lands and the people who visit each year. I also want to recognize our concession employees working in Glen Canyon NRA who provide services to our visitors day in and day out. We are grateful for our partners, concessioners, commercial use operators, and local communities. This area’s people and local businesses make this a special place to live and explore.”
The recreation area is perhaps best known for Lake Powell and almost all Lake Powell boat ramps are operable for some type of vessel, either motorized or paddle craft. As of August 25, the lake level is 3575.4 feet above sea level (ASL) and is slowly declining. Once the level drops below 3574 feet ASL, Bullfrog Main Ramp is expected to become inoperable to vessels of any size. The nearby Bullfrog Main Ramp Spur is projected to remain operable for small vessels (up to 25 feet) to elevation 3540 feet ASL. Around Labor Day, larger vessels will need to shift to the Bullfrog North Ramp.
Information is available 24/7 about the status of NPS boat ramps and marina services on Lake Powell on our Changing Lake Levels page. Lake level information is also available 24/7 at these websites: Lake Powell Water Data and USGS – Lake Powell at Glen Canyon Dam.
Please expect congestion and exercise caution due to a higher concentration of boaters in all visitor use areas. Always wear a life jacket. More safety information. Plan like a park ranger by following these useful tips before your adventure begins.
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area’s 1.25-million-acres stretch from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah, encompassing scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas, and a vast panorama of human history. The park wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable visit.