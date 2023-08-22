Lake Mead NRA officials announce reopening of the park

Lake Mead National Recreation Area officials are reopening the park Tuesday after closing on August 19 as a safety precaution in anticipation of the arrival of Tropical Storm Hilary.
“Thankfully, there were no injuries and facilities received minimal damage in the wake of this storm,” said Acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier. “We are pleased to announce we are open for business again.”
Most facilities and services are fully operational. The exceptions are the concessioner-operated Las Vegas Boat Harbor, which was severely damaged in an August 18 monsoon, and the Callville Bay Marina, which is currently without power. There is also currently no marina fuel available in the Boulder Basin. Boaters should plan accordingly. Contact the concessioners directly for updates to the status of those services.
While Lake Mead NRA personnel did a thorough review of potential damage today, if you discover damage anywhere in the park, please reach out to the nearest park personnel to report it.
