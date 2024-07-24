Man rescued after burning feet in sand dunes in Death Valley National Park

A man was rescued after suffering full-thickness burns on his feet at Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes in Death Valley National Park on Saturday, July 20, 2024.
Park rangers believe the man (42, from Belgium) was taking a short walk on the dunes when he lost his shoes. Due to communication challenges, park rangers were not able to determine if his flip-flops broke or were lost in the sand. The ground temperature would have been much hotter than the air temperature, which was around 123°F.
The man’s family called for help and recruited other park visitors who carried the man to the parking lot.
Park rangers determined the man needed to be transported to a hospital quickly due to his burns and pain level. Mercy Air’s helicopter was not able to safely land in Death Valley due to extreme temperatures, which reduced rotor lift. Park rangers transported the man in an ambulance to a landing zone at a higher elevation, which was 109°F. Mercy Air transported the man to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.
Park rangers recommend that summer travelers to Death Valley National Park stay within a 10-minute walk of an air-conditioned vehicle, not hike after 10 am, drink plenty of water, eat salty snacks, and wear a hat and sunscreen.