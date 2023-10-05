Mojave National Preserve Now Open

Link to NPS Mojave National Preserve Road Conditions Updates and Map.
Clean up from Hurricane Hilary is progressing. As of September 19, 2023, all paved roads in the Preserve are open with the exception of Cima Road. All campgrounds are open. The York Fire burn area restrictions have been lifted as well as fire restrictions in the Preserve. Standard Preserve regulations apply. 4WD high clearance vehicles, without trailers are recommended for all non-paved roads in Mojave National Preserve. All back country roads may have unknown damage due to Hurricane Hilary. Travel at your own risk. See the road conditions NPS web page for closures and closure map. Kelso Depot remains closed. Hole-in-the-Wall Visitor Center is now open.
Facility Status
Effective September 22, 2023 7:00 am per NPS
CLOSED:
- Kelso Depot Visitor Center (Indoor areas due to HVAC system failure)
- Soda Lake Crossing of the Mojave Rd. and Cima Rd. (See Road Conditions for details)
- No access to Teutonia Peak Trailhead or White Cross World War I Memorial (March 20, 2023 to March 31, 2024 due to construction closure on Cima Road.
- Teutonia Peak Trail
OPEN:
- Kelso Depot parking lot, picnic tables, and restrooms
- Kelso Dunes Road and Trails (beware of heat illness in this area)
- Hole-in-the-Wall information Center is open Friday to Monday 10AM to 4PM
- Rings Loop and Barber Peak Trails
- Most 4WD roads