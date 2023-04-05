Mojave National Preserve to Host Earth Day Events and Park Clean-Up, April 21-23

The National Park Service Invites You to Help Restore Desert Public Lands
The National Park Service (NPS) invites you to visit Mojave National Preserve to camp and help clean up the park April 21-23, Earth Day weekend. The National Park Service, with many partners, is hosting a volunteer-driven stewardship event to help the park remove trash and restore damaged public lands.
Volunteers at the Mojave spring clean-up can assist throughout the spectacular 1.6-million-acre National Preserve. Small- to medium-sized trash has accumulated along roadsides, dispersed campsites, and other impacted areas. The Preserve needs your help to remove it!
The NPS will provide safety equipment, pick-up sticks, and garbage bags. Collected waste and recyclables will be deposited at one of four intake locations throughout the Preserve. On Saturday April 22, join us for dinner and refreshments, as well as junior ranger programs, a night sky program, and even karaoke at the Hole In the Wall Visitor Center. On Sunday night, April 23, our friends from Spiegelworld will host Moop-A-Palooza for volunteers following the clean-up with hot dogs, beverages and entertainment in Circus Town: Nipton, CA.
With help from the Yosemite Climbing Association, Spiegelworld, The North Face, Patagonia, and other partners, the Mojave spring clean-up draws on decades of volunteer and partnership experience.
“April is the perfect time to camp, hike, see the spring flowers, and make new friends in Mojave National Preserve.” said Mike Gauthier, Superintendent. “While here, learn more about the preserve and help us clean and protect the heart of the Mojave Desert.”
The very special event has limited space. Campsites are available for those who sign up early. This family friendly event is for everyone. Learn more about this special opportunity and sign up at: https://www.yosemiteclimbing.org/2023-mojave-facelift