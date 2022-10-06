National Fossil Day is Wednesday, October 12th, 2022

During 2022 we celebrate the 13th Anniversary of National Fossil Day! Join paleontologists, educators, and students in fossil-related events and activities across the country in parks, classrooms, and online during National Fossil Day. National Fossil Day is an annual celebration held to highlight the scientific and educational value of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils for future generations. Learn more, Dig 20 Ideas Inspired by National Fossil Day.
National Fossil Day is a nationwide celebration organized through a partnership between the National Park Service and a growing list of federal and state agencies, professional organizations, museums and universities, and other groups. Paleontology education programs conducted by various NPS units and partner institutions enable children to better understand the history of life, science of paleontology and other educational objectives through a wide variety of classroom, museum, field trip and outdoor activities. National Fossil Day is currently 420 partners strong!
Click here to learn about National Fossil Day Partners and visit their websites. Many partners are also listed annually on the NFD Events and Useful Resources pages.