North Rim Transitions to Day Use Operations Beginning October 16, 2023

Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim will begin day-use operations on October 16, 2023. Grand Canyon Lodge will close and no overnight accommodations, including camping, will be available to visitors to the North Rim. Visitors exploring the North Rim on, or after, October 16 should plan to be self-sufficient and bring enough food and water for the day.
The following services will be available:
- The self-serve gas station, including diesel, will be available for as long as State Route 67 is open. It will only accept credit and debit cards.
- After October 31, water will only be available at the North Rim Backcountry Information Center.
The entrance gate on State Route 67, which provides vehicular access to the North Rim, will be closed at sunset on November 30, 2023, or after the first major snowstorm if prior to that date. The North Rim Scenic Roads to Point Imperial and Cape Royal will be closed temporarily from October 16-18 for road maintenance.
The North Rim Visitor Center, operated by the Grand Canyon Conservancy, will close on October 15 at 6 p.m. The North Rim Backcountry Information Center will close for the season on October 31, 2023. The General Store, as well as all retail, food and beverage services will close at 11 a.m. on October 16.
All visitors traveling to the North Rim between now and November 30 should be prepared for winter driving conditions on State Route 67 and throughout the park. Snow, ice, and rain are common during this time of the year. Please call Arizona Highway Information to check road conditions: 1-888-411-ROAD (7623).
Nearby lodging, food services, and fuel are located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. Additional lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, AZ and Kanab, UT.
Please visit the park website at: https://www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/north-rim.htm for more information on planning travel to the North Rim.
