November is Native American Heritage Month

America is a vast land of many cultures dating back thousands of years to the original inhabitants of the land. The history and heritage of Native Americans, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, and Island communities are part of all national parks today. Throughout the year, and especially during November during Native American Heritage Month, the National Park Service and our partners celebrate together the rich traditions, languages, and contributions of Indigenous people.
Explore the stories in honor of Native American Heritage Month, but also find resources to learn about Indigenous history and heritage in national parks year-round.