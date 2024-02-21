Public Input Sought on Planning – Great San Dunes National Park

Virtual public meeting Feb. 28; in-person public meetings on March 13 and 14; 30-day public comment period begins Feb. 28, 2024
The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public feedback on initial proposed ideas for Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve’s Transportation and Transit Planning effort. Staff will share the park’s transportation improvement concept at public meetings and gather public feedback on the initial concept to address challenges presented by increased and changing visitor use patterns.
“We are working through a planning effort to focus on relieving congestion and improving opportunities for the public to have a more enjoyable and safe experience when they visit the park,” said Park Superintendent Andrea Compton. “We want to hear from our community, partners, and stakeholders so we can improve transportation and create solutions that work well for our visitors.”
Great Sand Dunes invites the public to learn about and provide input on the Transportation and Transit Planning effort by way of virtual or in person meetings. The meetings will occur on Feb. 28 (virtual), March 13 (in person in Alamosa, Colo.), and March 14 (in person in Crestone, Colo.). A 30-day public comment period will also begin Feb. 28, 2024. For more information about the public meetings please visit this page: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/GRSA_TTP
Virtual Public Meeting
- Feb. 28, 2024, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. MST
- Please join via a virtual Teams meeting.
- Link that will be open during that time:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YzExYmFkYjYtNmVmNi00MzQwLThhYTMtNDIwMWNkNzI1NmVj%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%2220b9e761-5fd9-47e7-aa8e-d0c61e6a322d%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%22a677a064-7ca0-471a-92b8-1664749e9c01%22%7d
In-Person Public Meeting 1
- March 13, 2024, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. MST
- Alamosa, Colorado
- Rio Grande Water Conservation District, 8805 Independence Way, Alamosa CO 81101
In-Person Public Meeting 2
- March 14, 2024, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. MST
- Crestone, Colorado
- Baca National Wildlife Refuge office, 69812 County Road T., Crestone, CO 81131
- The Baca NWR is located approximately 10.5 miles east of Highway 17 on the south side of County Road T. The gate at the end of the refuge driveway is between two large timbers, with “Luis Maria Baca Grant” in cast iron lettering above it.
Public Comment
Beginning Feb. 28, 2024, the public can also provide formal comments. The preferred method for submitting comments is online at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/GRSA_TTP. Comments may also be mailed or hand-delivered to: Great Sand Dunes Visitor Center, Attn: Transportation and Transit Planning, 11999 State Highway 150, Mosca CO 81146. The deadline to submit comments is March 29, 2024.
At the conclusion of the 30-day public comment period, the NPS will analyze and consider all comments received. A draft environmental assessment will likely be released for public review fall 2024. A final decision is expected in early 2025.