Joshua Tree National Park, Twentynine Palms, CA –

Damage and debris caused by heavy rains over the weekend has resulted in several road closures.

The Desert Queen Mine Road is closed as well as the Key’s Ranch Road from Echo Tee. Queen Valley Road, O’Dell Road, and Big Horn Pass are also closed. Repairs may take up to two weeks.

Old Dale Road and Black Eagle Mine Road remain open. However, travel is not recommended at this time. Please obey all closure signs and don’t drive through fast moving water during rainy conditions.

Source: NPS