Rock Slide Blocks Slot Canyon at Anza Borrego

Saddle up folks! This weeks update is a big one.

The mountains and some regions of the desert have been experiencing heavy rainfall and will continue to receive rain through Friday. When rain flows from the mountains into the desert, flash flooding can occur and devastate landscapes in an instant. Please use extreme caution when driving and exploring in the park, and avoid hiking in washes and canyons.

”The Slot” hike at Buttes Pass is currently closed due to a rock fall that occurred earlier this week blocking the path. We thank you for avoiding this sensitive area while Rangers and Natural Resources Staff assess the situation. Please comment below a fun experience you’ve had in the park recently to combat this heavy news!

Source: Anza Borrego Desert State Park