Take action this Fire Prevention Week 2022

Learn how to prevent fires in your home during Fire Prevention Week (October 9 – 15). This year marks 100 years of the event and is focused on “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape. “This Fire Prevention Week, learn how to do your part in preventing fires:
- Create and practice a home fire escape plan. Homes and structures are at greatest risk from fires. Everyone in your household should know what to do in a fire emergency to increase their chances of survival.
- Install smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Afterwards, ensure everyone in the home and location understands the different sounds of each alarm and knows how to respond. You should check the batteries of the alarms every six months, and all alarms should accommodate the needs of family members that may have sensory or physical disabilities.
- Smoke in designated areas only. You should always properly dispose of your cigarettes and other smoking materials.
- Know how to call for help. Identify the correct number to call in a fire emergency, in your area it might not be 911. You should be ready to share information on your location. If you don’t know the address, look for street signs, mile markers, or landmarks to help emergency responders identify your location.
- Think of fire safety before you visit a park. If you, or someone you know, needs assistance in the case of an evacuation or emergency, take the proper precautions for your situation and plan ahead.
Education on fire response and preparation saves lives. This Fire Prevention Week, talk with the people in your community about fire safety and prevention. Thank you to the National Park Service staff across the country who work every day, not only to protect parks and communities from catastrophic fires by fighting fires, but by also preventing them. Learn more about how you can take action to protect yourself and your community from fires.