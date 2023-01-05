Temporary Closure of 49 Palms Hiking Trail in Joshua Tree National Park

Beginning January 9, 2023, and lasting through late March 2023, Joshua Tree National Park managers will close the 49 Palms Trail to allow necessary maintenance to take place. This closure will begin each week on Sunday at 10:00PM, reopening on Thursday at 4:00PM. The trail will be open to hikers to recreate Friday through Sunday each week.
Hikers should be prepared to use other trails in the park but must use caution. Please consult weather reports before heading into the backcountry, and always alert someone about your hiking plans. Heat can still be a concern by day, but temperatures can drop below freezing at night. Always be prepared with food, water, layered clothing, and sunscreen.
More information on hiking smart in the heat at Joshua Tree National Park can be found at the following website: www.nps.gov/jotr/planyourvisit/hiking.htm.