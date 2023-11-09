The Largest Luminaria Event in Central New Mexico Returns December 2nd

Enjoy a magical evening celebrating holiday traditions among the historic remnants of Abó at Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument. Sponsored by the Friends of Salinas Pueblo Missions, Luminaria de Abó is scheduled for December 2, from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM when more than 1,000 traditional luminarias will set the landscape aglow. In the unlikely event of inclement weather, the event will take place on December 9, 2023. Date changes will be communicated via the Friends of Salinas Pueblo Missions (FSPM) website and Facebook page.
New Mexico’s newest and free luminaria event will be held at the San Gregorio de Abó Mission at the Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument. Located nine miles west of Mountainair, New Mexico, the mission will be adorned with more than 1,000 traditional handmade luminarias tracing the outline of the seventeenth century church and grounds. Complimentary refreshments, food, live music and piñatas for the children will be offered. The largest luminaria event in central New Mexico, the free event attracts families, photo enthusiasts and holiday revelers for a special evening under the stars walking paths set aglow with flickering luminarias. Guests can gather in the festively decorated pavilion for warm hot cocoa, cider, tamales, and traditional biscochito cookies. Local musicians will play music that celebrates cultural traditions and children can participate in the breaking of candy-filled piñatas. Friends of Salinas Pueblo Missions is partnering with the Manzano Mountain Art Council (MMAC) and the National Park Service to host the event. The local parish will conduct a Mass at 4:00 PM to be followed by a reenactment of a Posada. Tours through the Abó mission will open to the public following the Mass.
“We welcome more guests each year to this growing event because it celebrates the traditions of the season in a way that showcases the historical treasures in our community,” said Tom Worker of the Friends of Salinas Pueblo Missions, the event sponsor. “The event welcomes everyone—we see families taking holiday portraits, couples enjoying quiet walks and guests simply appreciating the spirit and tradition of the season.” This is the fourth year the National Park Service has partnered with FSPM on the event, though COVID and inclement weather in 2022 prompted unexpected event cancelations. Adds Park Superintendent, Kathy Faz Garcia, “The park is excited to support the Luminaria de Abó hosted by the Friends of Salinas Pueblo Missions. Luminarias are a focal point of many cultures that coalesce in central New Mexico and represent special meaning to each individual person.”