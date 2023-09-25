The Mizpah Hotel: The Most Haunted Hotel in America

In the heart of Tonopah, Nevada, a town steeped in mining history and folklore, stands a monument to the past and the paranormal—the legendary Mizpah Hotel. This iconic landmark, with its tales of luxury, legends, and apparitions, has become a focal point of intrigue, drawing both locals and visitors eager to uncover the mysteries that shroud its storied halls.
A Symbol of Opulence and Luxury
Constructed in 1907, during the zenith of Tonopah’s mining boom, the Mizpah Hotel emerged as a symbol of opulence and luxury in the remote desert. Named after the biblical term “watchtower,” symbolizing protection and oversight, the hotel served as a sanctuary of comfort and hospitality for weary miners and travelers. The Mizpah, along with the nearby Belvada Building, held the title of Nevada’s tallest building until 1927, reflecting the town’s prosperity and significance.
Historical Significance and Architectural Grandeur
The Mizpah Hotel is not only a member of Historic Hotels of America but also a testament to the architectural grandeur of the early 20th century. Financed by notable figures such as George Wingfield and George S. Nixon, the hotel was designed with meticulous attention to detail, featuring stone and brick facades, cast iron columns, and the first elevator in Tonopah. The hotel and the adjoining Brougher-Govan Block, which served as the initial Mizpah, are connected by a wooden stairway crowned with a skylight, showcasing the architectural ingenuity of the era.
Restoration and Modern Comfort
After years of closure, the Mizpah Hotel experienced a renaissance in 2011 when it was purchased and meticulously restored by Fred and Nancy Cline of Cline Cellars. The renovation preserved the hotel’s historical charm while introducing modern amenities, ensuring a comfortable and memorable stay for guests. Today, the hotel offers 47 beautifully appointed rooms, two restaurants, and plans for further expansion, including additional rooms and a small casino.
Legends and Lore at the Mizpah Hotel
While the hotel’s historical significance is undeniable, it is the legends and lore that add an extra layer of allure to the Mizpah. Tales of Wyatt Earp keeping the saloon, Jack Dempsey as a bouncer, and Howard Hughes marrying Jean Peters at the hotel, although debunked, have contributed to the hotel’s mystique. The Mizpah continues to celebrate these legends with themed rooms and bars, allowing guests to step back in time and relive the folklore.
Unveiling the Haunted Legends
In addition to its historical grandeur and architectural allure, the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah, Nevada, is enveloped in tales of the supernatural. Legends abound of ghostly residents who have chosen the hotel as their eternal abode, contributing to its reputation as one of the most haunted destinations in Nevada. In 2018 the Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah was listed as the No. 1 most haunted hotel, according to USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards.
The Lady in Red: A Tragic Tale
One of the most enigmatic spirits said to haunt the hotel is the Lady in Red. Believed to have been a woman of the night, she met a tragic end at the hands of a jealous lover. The assailant reportedly stabbed and strangled her on the fifth floor, where she is often sighted. Dressed in a flowing red gown, her apparition is accompanied by the scent of roses and soft whispers. Guests have reported finding pearls under their pillows, remnants of a necklace torn from her neck during the murder. The Lady in Red, sometimes referred to as Rose, is often seen in rooms 502 and 503 and the connecting hallway, adding an eerie dimension to the hotel’s fifth floor.
Echoes of Children’s Laughter
The third floor of the Mizpah Hotel is known for the innocent laughter of ghostly children echoing through its hallways, especially during the quiet hours of the night. The origins of these spectral children remain shrouded in mystery, but their playful sounds serve as an eerie reminder of the past and add another layer to the hotel’s haunted lore.
Apparitions of Miners
Given the Mizpah Hotel’s deep connections to the mining community of Tonopah, sightings of spectral miners are not uncommon. Guests have reported encounters with apparitions donned in old-fashioned clothing and carrying pickaxes, believed to be the spirits of miners who once sought fortune in the surrounding mines. These spectral sightings further entwine the hotel’s history with the supernatural.
A Tapestry of Eerie Encounters
The Mizpah Hotel is a tapestry of paranormal experiences, with guests and employees reporting a myriad of spine-chilling encounters. Inexplicable cold spots, unexplained whispers, and sightings of shadowy figures are part of the hotel’s supernatural tapestry. The Lady in Red, along with the spirits of children and miners, roam the halls and guest rooms, offering those fascinated by the unknown a chance to delve into the realm of the supernatural.
Tonopah’s Haunted Corners
Old Tonopah Cemetery
A mere stone’s throw from the Mizpah Hotel, the Old Tonopah Cemetery serves as the final resting place for many early residents, including miners, victims of the mysterious Tonopah Plague, and local outlaws. Visitors often experience eerie sensations, sudden temperature drops, and sightings of wandering spirits, particularly those of the plague victims, whose souls remain restless due to the unexplained nature of their demise.
The Clown Motel
Situated adjacent to the Old Tonopah Cemetery, the Clown Motel is notorious for its haunted rooms and unsettling atmosphere, amplified by its proximity to the cemetery. Guests report sightings of apparitions in old-fashioned clothing, moving clown figurines, disembodied laughter, and footsteps, with specific rooms noted for heightened paranormal activity.
Tonopah Liquor Company (TLC)
The TLC is home to the playful spirit of George “Devil” Davis, a prankster in life, and the maternal spirit of Hattie, a former brothel employee and barmaid. Visitors experience George’s mischievous antics and Hattie’s comforting presence, adding a spectral dimension to this popular spot.
Tonopah Historic Mining Park’s Visitor’s Center
Bina Verrault, a notorious schemer who ran a “Love Syndicate” in New York, met her end in Tonopah and is believed to haunt the Mining Park’s Visitor’s Center. Visitors and employees report sightings of her figure, unexplained voices, and mysterious occurrences captured on camera.
Vanwood Variety Store (Formerly the Golden Block)
Built in 1902 as the Nye County Bank by the later-accused embezzler Frank Golden, this building is a source of strange sounds, mysterious lights, and disembodied voices. Legend holds that a bank employee who met a tragic end in the basement safe haunts the premises, contributing to the town’s haunted lore.
These tales of hauntings and lore, along with the mysteries of the Mizpah Hotel, weave a rich tapestry of history and the supernatural in Tonopah, inviting visitors to explore the shadows of the past and experience the eerie allure of this enigmatic desert town.
Related Articles:
Tonopah, Nevada – Unveiling the mysteries of a haunted desert town.
The Clown Motel: America’s Scariest Hotel
Ghosts of Old Mesilla – A Ghost Hunt
Ghosts, Phantoms and Apparitions – Haunted Deserts
Tombstone, Arizona: Gunfight at the O.K. Corral