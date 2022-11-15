Towne Pass section of CA-190 open

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. – Towne Pass section of CA-190 is now open to all vehicles. This provides access from the west into Death Valley National Park.
Caltrans completed work on this section of the road over the weekend, allowing visitors to once again travel between Panamint Valley and Emigrant via CA-190.
The Towne Pass section of CA-190 has been closed since September, when rainfall caused flash floods to wipe away pavement. Many other roads in the park remain closed due to the August and September floods Death Valley received.
Visitors can check the most up to date road conditions on the park webpage: nps.gov/deva/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.