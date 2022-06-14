UPDATE: Roads in northern portion of Yellowstone National Park CLOSE temporarily due to heavy flooding, rockslides, extremely hazardous conditions

UPDATE: June 13, 2022 at 4:32 p.m.
- Please find a video just posted to Flickr that underscores the severity of the situation in Yellowstone National Park. The park’s helicopter manager recorded the video from the park’s helicopter of the Gardner River and portions of the road between Mammoth Hot Springs and the North Entrance through the Gardner Canyon. Segments of the paved road are eroded and washed out in several places due to high water levels.
- Yellowstone will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available.
UPDATE: June 13, 2022 at 2:15 p.m.
All entrances to Yellowstone National Park CLOSED temporarily due to heavy flooding, rockslides, extremely hazardous conditions; Stay informed about road status and weather conditions
- Effective immediately, there will be no inbound visitor traffic at any of the five entrances into Yellowstone National Park on Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15, at a minimum.
- Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:
- Visit Park Roads.
- To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
- Call (307) 344-2117 for a recorded message.
- Find photos and videos on Flickr of this extremely hazardous situation in Yellowstone National Park.
