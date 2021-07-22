Utah State Route 9 thru Zion Closing Nightly to All Traffic starting July 26th

SPRINGDALE, UT – Preventative drainage clearing will begin on July 26, 2021 with an anticipated end date in August 2021. On June 29, 2021 the park experienced a flash flood and this drainage clearing is a proactive approach for maintenance needed during the monsoon season.

Utah State Route 9 (SR-9) through Zion National Park will be closing nightly from 10:00 PM MDT until 6:00 AM MDT starting July 26, 2021. During the scheduled maintenance, a full closure to ALL vehicle traffic will be implemented Monday through Thursday from 10:00PM MDT to 6:00 AM MDT.

No construction is scheduled to occur over the weekends from Friday 6:00 AM MDT to Monday 10:00 PM MDT. Proceeding with maintenance and full closures at night is anticipated to decrease traffic congestion, reduce visitor impacts, as well as facilitate safe and efficient working environment for the road maintenance operating heavy equipment.

Alternate east and west routes are available via Highway 59 from Hurricane, Utah to Fredonia, Arizona and Highway 14 from Cedar City, Utah to Long Valley Junction and Highway 89.

Source: NPS