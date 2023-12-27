Visitor Fatality at Big Bend National Park

On Sunday, December 24 at approximately 2:45 pm, Big Bend National Park’s Communications Center received a call requesting emergency assistance at the Chisos Mountains Lodge. The caller indicated that an adult male had collapsed and was unresponsive.
A team of Park Rangers, Park Volunteers, and Lodge employees reached the patient within minutes and immediately began CPR and administered an AED (Automatic External Defibrillator). A helicopter was called in from Fort Stockton, TX to provide emergency transport of the patient. Unfortunately, all efforts to resuscitate the patient were unsuccessful.
“This was an incredibly sad day,” stated Deputy Superintendent Rick Gupman. “Our entire Big Bend family extends our deep condolences to the visitor’s family and friends. The team of responders performed heroically and have my sincere appreciation for their efforts.”
The 43-year-old man from Dallas was visiting Big Bend with his family.