‘We Love Our National Park’ Kickoff Event in Alamosa April 7

To honor the Great Sand Dunes National Park, and to celebrate being the Gateway Community, Visit Alamosa launched the third annual, month-long ‘We Love Our National Park Celebration’ on April 1, 2023. Various restaurants, shops, and attractions will offer Great Sand Dunes themed specials and displays to show their love for the national park unit during the month of April as part of Visit Alamosa’s “We Love our National Park” campaign. The month-long celebration will kick-off with a block party on San Juan Avenue in Alamosa on Friday, April 7.
The evening will feature a variety of activities and entertainment for all ages. Starting at 4pm, multiple Adams State University musical ensembles will perform and Park Superintendent Andrea Compton will be joined by city and county officials for opening remarks. Great Sand Dunes park rangers and partner organizations will have information tables throughout the evening from 5pm to 8pm. Local band, the Celtic (K)nots, will perform at 6pm and performers from the Salida Circus will be entertaining throughout the evening along Main Street and San Juan Avenue. A free ranger presentation will also be offered at the local San Luis Valley Museum at 6pm.
For more information about this free event, call the visitor center at 719-378-6395. Visit our ranger programs page for a list of other park events and programs throughout April.