Zion National Park announces 2023 Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program Seasonal Lottery dates

National Park Service continues to provide accessible, flexible, and fair opportunities for hikers to visit Angels Landing
Zion National Park is providing four seasonal lotteries for hikers who want to visit Angels Landing in 2023. These lotteries build on the park’s successful launch of the Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program in 2022.
“Issuing permits is something we did after substantial public input, and it has been effective,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent said. “In 2023, park rangers will continue recording data and enhancing the pilot program to maximize the number of people making the hike while minimizing crowding and congestion on this half-mile, perennially popular trail.”
Since the pilot program started on April 1, 2022, Zion issued nearly 200,000 permits to hikers. Hikers report the program is succeeding at reducing crowding and congestion on the last half mile of trail from Scout Lookout to Angels Landing. Learn more about the program on the park’s website.
Fast facts about the Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program in 2022
- Zion issued nearly 200,000 permits to hikers in 2022.
- The Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program accommodated about 80% of the use NPS recorded in studies conducted in 2019 and 2021.
- Zion rangers collected data that shows the Angels Landing Pilot Permit Program helped spread hikers’ start times throughout the day.
- Rangers observed, and hikers reported, less crowding and congestion on the trail than in past years.
2023 Angels Landing Seasonal Lotteries
Find links to apply for a permit and learn about the trail at go.nps.gov/AngelsLanding
|Hike Dates
|Lottery Opens 8 a.m. MT
|Lottery Closes 11:59 p.m. MT
|Permits Issued
|March 1 to May 31
|January 1
|January 20
|January 25
|June 1 to August 31
|April 1
|April 20
|April 25
|September 1 to November 30
|July 1
|July 20
|July 25
|December 1 to February 29, 2024
|October 1
|October 20
|October 25
Hikers can also apply the day before hikes to get a permit to visit Angels Landing. Learn more about the Day-before Lottery at go.nps.gov/AngelsLanding