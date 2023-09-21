Zion National Park Fall and Winter 2023 Schedule

Learn Zion National Park shuttle and campground schedules for fall and winter 2023
Fall has arrived at Zion National Park! Every year, the National Park Service (NPS) adjusts shuttle schedules and campground availability to reflect the seasons. Here is what you need to know to plan your visit this fall or winter:
Zion Canyon Line Shuttle Schedule
|September 18 to November 4
|November 5 to November 26
|December 22 to December 31
|First shuttle leaves the Zion Canyon Visitor Center (Stop 1)
|7 a.m.
|7 a.m.
|8 a.m.
|Last shuttle leaves the Visitor Center to the Temple of Sinawava (Stop 9)
|5 p.m.
|4 p.m.
|3 p.m.
|Last shuttle out of the canyon from the Temple of Sinawava (Stop 9)
|7:15 p.m.
|6:15 p.m.
|5:45 p.m.
Springdale Line Shuttle Schedule
|September 18 to November 4
|November 5 to November 26
|December 22 to December 31
|First shuttle leaves the Majestic View Lodge (Stop 9)
|8 a.m.
|8 a.m.
|8 a.m.
|Last shuttle leaves Zion Canyon Village (Stop 1)
|7 p.m.
|6 p.m.
|5:30 p.m.
Personal vehicle access in Zion Canyon starts November 27, 2023
- The last day of fall shuttle service in Zion Canyon and Springdale is November 26.
- Plan for limited parking. When parking in Zion Canyon is full, the NPS may temporarily close the road.
Shuttle service resumes December 22, 2023 – December 31, 2023
- During these 10 days, visitors cannot drive personal vehicles on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive.
Winter personal vehicle access in Zion Canyon starts January 1, 2024
- The last day of winter shuttle service in Zion Canyon and Springdale is December 31, 2023.
- Visitors can drive personal vehicles on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive starting on January 1, 2024.
- Plan for limited parking. When parking in Zion Canyon is full, the NPS may temporarily close the road.
Shuttle service resumes in Spring 2024
The NPS will resume shuttle service in spring. We will share specific dates in 2024.
Fall and winter camping
Watchman Campground
- Camping is open year-round, and you can make a reservation up to six months before your visit at www.recreation.gov or by calling l-877-444-6777. Plan ahead and make arrangements for where you will stay before you get to the park.
Lava Point Campground
- The last camping is fall (when it snows). The campground will reopen when snow melts in 2024.
South Campground
- The last camping is Sunday, October 29. The South Campground is scheduled to be closed for rehabilitation in 2024. Watch for more information this winter.
Visitor Center and Wilderness Permit Desk hours
Zion Canyon and Kolob Canyons Visitor Centers
- Open 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. every day from September 18 through winter 2024.
Zion Human History Museum
- Open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. every day from September 18 through November 26.
Wilderness Permit Desks Zion Canyon
- Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through November 26.
Kolob Canyons
- 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Need to know
No matter when you visit Zion, plan ahead by checking for updates at nps.gov/zion. Whether you ride a shuttle or drive your own car in Zion Canyon, be prepared for crowds.
- Pack your pass. Bring your annual park pass or receipt in your pocket, and don’t forget it at a hotel or in your car. Rangers at park entrances will request to see it.
- Parking fills up early year-round.
- Watch out for pedestrians and bicyclists if you are driving.
- Stay on trails and avoid walking in the road.
- Ride your bike on the road or the Pa’Rus Trail. Bicycling is not allowed on any other trails in the park. If you are riding in the road, you must stop to let buses pass you.
- Be aware of road closures. The NPS may temporarily close roads if traffic is congested or there is nowhere for drivers to park.
In general,fewer people visit Zion on weekdays than weekends. Consider arriving early or after 3 p.m. to avoid the busiest times of day.
Follow Leave No Trace practices everywhere in the park and be sure to pack out all your trash.
www.nps.gov/zion