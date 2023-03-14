Zion National Park shuttle service starts Saturday

Time to catch a ride on the Zion Canyon Shuttle System!
Zion National Park is beginning shuttle service on Saturday, March 11, 2023. Every year, the National Park Service (NPS) adjusts shuttle schedules and campground availability to reflect the seasons. Here is what you need to know to plan your visit.
Zion Shuttle Schedule
Zion shuttles will start running in the park and in the Town of Springdale on Saturday, March 11, 2023
2023 shuttle schedule:
This schedule is subject to change, and the park will post up to date information at go.nps.gov/ZionShuttle
Zion will share an update later this year about service between Christmas and the new year. Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is closed to personal vehicles while the park shuttle is operating. Plan for limited parking in Zion National Park. When parking inside Zion is full, the NPS may temporarily close parking lots and roads. You can park in Springdale and ride the free Springdale Line shuttle.
You do not need a permit, ticket, or reservation to enter the park or ride the park shuttle, but you do need to pay the park fee.
Watchman Campground
- Open year-round.
- Make reservations up to 6 months before your visit on recreation.gov.
South Campground
- Closed.
- Zion will share more information about South Campground as we develop improvement plans.
Lava Point Campground
- Closed until snow melts. Anticipated in late-May 2023.
- Make reservations up to two weeks before your visit on recreation.gov.
Plan ahead and prepare
If you cannot park in Zion or if all of our campsites are full, research nearby communities and public lands to learn about other recreational activities and lodging. Always recreate responsibly and respect private owners’ property and facilities.
Learn more and make reservations online at www.recreation.gov or by calling 1-877-444-6777. We encourage you to plan ahead and make arrangements for where you will stay before you arrive at the park.
Visitor Center and Wilderness Permit Desk hours
Zion Canyon Visitor Center
Information Desk
- Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.
Wilderness Permit Desk
- Open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day.
Park Store – Managed by Zion Forever
- Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day up to and including March 11.
- Open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day starting on March 12.
Zion Human History Museum
Information Desk
- Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day starting on March 11.
Kolob Canyons Visitor Center
Information Desk
- Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day.
Wilderness Permit Desk
- Open from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. every day.
Need to know
No matter when you visit Zion, plan ahead by checking for updates at nps.gov/zion.
Whether you ride a shuttle or drive your own car in Zion Canyon, be prepared for crowds.
- Parking fills early year-round.
- Watch out for pedestrians and bicyclists if you are driving.
- Stay on trails and avoid walking in the road.
- Ride your bike on the road or the Pa’rus Trail. Bicycling is not allowed on any other trails in the park. If you are riding in the road, you must stop and place a foot on the ground to let buses pass you.
- The NPS may temporarily close roads if traffic is congested or there is nowhere for drivers to park.
- In general, fewer people visit Zion on weekdays than weekends. Consider arriving early or after 3 p.m. to avoid the busiest times of day.
Follow Leave No Trace practices everywhere in the park and be sure to pack out all your trash.