The Man Behind the Name – Curtis Howe Springer
In the vast and captivating Mojave Desert of California, there exists a hidden gem with an unusual and enigmatic name – Zzyzx. This extraordinary oasis was built on the edge of Soda Dry Lake, a mere 11 miles south of Baker, CA. Within this isolated enclave, Curtis Howe Springer’s captivating tale and audacious creation unfold as he defied conventional boundaries to construct a remarkable health resort on Federal Land, charming visitors and leaving an indelible mark on the region’s history.
Zzyzx
Renowned for his eccentricity and knack for publicity, Springer himself conjured up the name “Zzyzx” for a new health resort in the Mojave Desert. Purposefully selecting this distinctive and unconventional name, he aimed to make it the final word in the English language, positioning his resort as the ultimate destination for those searching for health and happiness.
Pronounced as “Zyzzix,” the name “Zzyzx” served as Springer’s ingenious marketing ploy. Its unique and nonconformist nature was intended to evoke curiosity and capture the attention of potential visitors, establishing a unique brand that defied conventional norms.
Who Was Curtis Howe Springer?
Driven by his unwavering vision, Curtis Howe Springer, a radio evangelist, and advocate for alternative health, set his sights on bringing his dream of a health resort and spa to life. In the early 1930s, Springer embarked on his first foray into the health resort business, establishing “Haven of Rest,” a health spa in Fort Hill, Pennsylvania. For six years, this establishment offered its guests a range of health treatments. However, financial challenges and unpaid taxes eventually forced the closure of Haven of Rest.
Undeterred by this setback, Springer remained steadfast in his pursuit of creating health spas in various locations. Over the following years, he made endeavors in cities such as Wilkes-Barre, Johnstown, Mount Davis in Pennsylvania, Cumberland in Maryland, and even Davenport, Iowa. These ventures aimed to provide alternative health therapies and advocate for the benefits of natural healing. Regrettably, these endeavors proved unsuccessful as sustainable businesses.
Old Fort Soda Springs
Springer’s serendipitous discovery of Soda Springs in 1944 marked a turning point in his quest. In a book on mineral springs in Los Angeles, he stumbled upon a chapter detailing the Old Ft. Soda Springs in the Mojave Desert near Baker, California.
Fort Soda was the location of a United States Army redoubt, established in 1860 to protect travelers along the Mojave Road (aka Old Government Road). Initially designated as Hancock Redoubt upon its establishment, the site was later called Fort Soda. The location had natural springs, providing a year-round water source for travelers who passed through the region.
Intrigued, Springer and his wife ventured to the springs on August 13th, 1944. Setting up camp, Springer wasted no time staking his claim on the land, filing for mining rights on 12,800 acres—an expansive parcel measuring 8 miles long and 3 miles wide. The natural springs there made it the perfect location for his new resort.
While Springer had initially filed ten placer mining claims on the land, his true ambition lay in creating a distinctive health resort rather than engaging in extensive mining operations. The mining claim served as a means to secure the property, allowing him to fulfill his vision of establishing a haven for alternative health therapies and natural healing. This vision would ultimately give rise to the extraordinary oasis of Zzyzx Mineral Springs.
Zzyzx Mineral Springs Health Resort
From the time Springer filed his mining claims in 1944 to the government’s eventual closure of the resort in 1974, Zzyzx flourished as a bustling and active retreat. Springer successfully transformed the arid desert landscape into a thriving resort and business during these three decades.
Zzyzx Mineral Springs swiftly emerged as an irresistible attraction for those seeking alternative health therapies and spiritual solace. Springer, the visionary behind this endeavor, touted the healing properties of the mineral springs and positioned them as a wellspring of rejuvenation and well-being. Springer established a comprehensive resort offering various natural healing treatments. This expansive retreat comprised a two-story, 60-room hotel called “The Castle,” a resort facility, a food processing plant, a picturesque lake, swimming pools, a church, radio studios, and several structures situated on adjacent land.
Zzyzx Mining Claims
Despite its allure, Zzyzx and Springer were not immune to controversies. The land on which the resort was built belonged to the federal government, and Springer’s occupation was not legal. The mining claims did not give Springer ownership of the property, only the legal right to work the claims for placer gold, which he never did.
Springer could only legally file for building permits with San Bernadino County with property ownership. The land was owned by the Federal Government and managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The BLM didn’t have the staff or resources in the 1940s and 1950s to keep up with all the reports filed about squatters or illegal use of the land they managed.
The BLM considered Springer a squatter with no legal claim to the land. The BLM’s scrutiny of Springer dates back to 1952 when the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) attempted to collect taxes from him. In March 1961, the San Bernardino Planning Commission informed the BLM that they had received building permit applications for a staggering 100 structures at Zzyzx. Upon investigation, the BLM confirmed that Springer was unlawfully occupying the land and had no legal authority to reside or construct buildings there. Consequently, in 1965, the BLM officially declared Springer’s mining claims invalid.
Doctor, Super Squatter, or Criminal?
Springer was referred to as both a doctor and squatter at various points in his career. He was also declared guilty on multiple counts of false and misleading advertising and served time in jail.
The Zzyzx Resort staff promoted Springer as a doctor of divinity and a Ph.D. When questioned about the specific nature of his doctor title, Springer clarified that he used the term “doctor” due to the numerous honorary degrees he had received and because he considered himself a minister of God. He admitted that he was not an ordained Methodist minister but a licensed Methodist minister. Springer described himself as primarily a salesman, combining roles as a Methodist preacher, vitamin salesman, and resort owner.
The Los Angeles Times nicknamed Springer “Super Squatter” when they were covering the story about his legal issues with the BLM. Springer found himself entangled in a legal battle with the BLM over his activities at Zzyzx. In July 1967, the BLM sought to recover $34,187 in damages and unpaid rent from Springer, accusing him of constructing an entire town on federal land to which he had no rightful claim. Remarkably, Springer had squatted on the land for 23 years, taking advantage of the BLM’s insufficient staffing and lack of police authority to enforce evictions. Initially, Springer had laid ten placer mining claims in San Bernardino County to prospect for gold on the property. However, the BLM challenged the validity of his claim, asserting that Springer had never actively worked the mining claims on it, as he admitted. Roy Davidson, a BLM representative, stated that the mining claim lacked merit and was therefore deemed invalid.
Springer claimed that the Dr. Curtis Howe Springer Foundation was a tax-exempt, non-profit corporation in his literature. “The foundation has helped support hundreds from Skid Row who have come to Zzyzx through the years, “said Springer.
In 1974, the federal government initiated legal proceedings against Springer, resulting in the closure of Zzyzx Mineral Springs and the eviction of its inhabitants. Springer faced charges related to violations of food and drug laws, mail fraud, and squatting on public land. He was convicted of multiple counts of false advertising.
Zzyzx Today
In 1976 the Desert Studies Center moved into the old Zzyzx resort site. The Desert Studies Center is a field station facilitating research and education on desert ecosystems and environments. It is a collaborative platform for scientists, students, and educators to conduct studies and better understand the unique desert landscapes. The relocation of the Desert Studies Center to the former Zzyzx resort marked the site’s transition from a commercial health spa to a center for scientific exploration and learning. Since then, the Desert Studies Center has been crucial in advancing knowledge and conservation efforts in the Mojave Desert region.
The establishment of the Mojave National Preserve by the U.S. Congress in 1994 brought Zzyzx under the management of the National Park Service, ensuring its preservation and protection as public land within the Mojave Desert.
