2023 Autumn Changes at Bryce Canyon National Park

Along with cooler temperatures and changing colors, autumn also brings annual changes to services and operations at Bryce Canyon National Park.
Park Facilities and Programs
Bryce Canyon remains open every day, year-round. The Visitor Center is currently open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will transition to winter hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 5.
The Visitor Center will remain open for the Thanksgiving holiday, though the Bryce Canyon Association Bookstore will be closed. The Visitor Center and Bookstore will both be closed on Christmas Day.
Ranger-led programs continue to be offered throughout the year. This winter, daily 11 a.m. geology talks will be offered at Sunset Point along with special offerings including snowshoe hikes and the annual Christmas Bird Count on December 16. Learn more at go.nps.gov/BryceRangerPrograms.
For those prepared for the colder nights, a limited number of campsites will remain open. North Campground ended its reservation system on October 7, and will offer first-come, first-served camping through the winter. Reservations for North Campground resume in May and are available six months in advance. Sunset Campground closes for the season on the morning of November 1 and will reopen in April. Learn more at go.nps.gov/BryceCamping.
Transportation and Concessions
The Bryce Canyon Shuttle is currently operating from 8:00 a.m. until the final bus departs the park at 6:30 p.m. Shuttle service will continue through Sunday, October 22 and resumes in April 2024.
Concession lodging and food services will conclude their 2023 season at the end of the month. Tuesday, October 31 will be the final day of operations for the General Store at Sunrise Point, Valhalla Pizzeria, and bicycle rentals at the Historic Service Station. On Wednesday, November 1 the Lodge at Bryce Canyon will offer breakfast service before closing at 11 a.m. Concession facilities will resume operations in the spring of 2024. Visit www.visitbrycecanyon.com or call 877-386-4383 for park lodging rates and availability.
The final day for horseback and mule rides operated by Canyon Trail Rides will be October 29 unless weather dictates an earlier closing. Canyon Trail Rides will resume operations in May, or earlier if trail conditions permit. Visit www.canyonrides.com or call 855-765-0255 for more information.
We hope visitors to Bryce Canyon will enjoy their autumn and winter experiences in the park. As winter weather approaches, it becomes especially important for our visitors to Plan Like a Park Ranger and stay up-to-date with park operations by visiting www.nps.gov/brca, following the park’s social media channels, or by emailing the park at e-mail us.