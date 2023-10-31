Free Admission for Military Community to 144 Park Units in Honor of Veterans Day

In celebrating the service of U.S. military veterans, California State Parks is offering free admission to 144 select state parks on Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.
“State Parks recognizes the many sacrifices members of our nation’s military and their families have made and continue to make in the service of their country,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “It is appropriate to invite all military veterans, reservists, and active-duty personnel to visit state parks for free and connect with nature.”
Signed by Governor Edmund G. Brown, Jr. in 2013, Assembly Bill 150 (Olsen), authorized California State Parks to offer veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and the National Guard of any state a reduced fee or free day use at participating state parks.
A variety of parks throughout California will offer free access. Historic state parks include Marshall Gold Discovery, Petaluma Adobe, and El Presidio de Santa Barbara. State beaches include Torrey Pines, Pismo, and Pescadero. State vehicular recreation areas include Hollister Hills, Eastern Kern County Onyx Ranch and Prairie City, home of the Hangtown Motorcross Classic.
A full list of the participating park units can be found online at parks.ca.gov/VeteransDay2023. To enter these park units for free, a valid military ID or a California driver’s license identifying the individual as a veteran must be shown to park staff.
The park units that specifically honor historic military sites or veterans that will be open for free admission on Veterans Day include:
- Angel Island State Park
- William B. Ide Adobe State Historic Park
- Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park
- Fort Tejon State Historic Park
- Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park
Visitors are asked to recreate responsibly, plan ahead and visit the web or social media pages of their destination to confirm hours of operation and view visitor guidelines that are in effect. Please remember to safely share the road and be prepared for equestrians, pedestrians, joggers, wildlife, etc. on roadways. For safety tips, please visit parks.ca.gov/SafetyTips.