Annular Eclipse Activities at Tonto National Monument

Tonto National Monument will be facilitating viewing opportunities for the Annular Eclipse on October 14th. There will be solar scopes available to view the eclipse and activities available for all ages to learn more about this cool solar event. Visitors will also be able to earn the Junior Ranger Explorer Badge!
Park staff and activities will be available from 9 am to 12 pm. The eclipse will begin around 8 am with the maximum annularity occurring around 9:30 am. Tonto National Monument will experience around an 85% totality. Solar viewing glasses will be available for sale in the park’s bookstore.