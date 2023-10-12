2023 Annular Solar Eclipse Poster

The downloadable poster is a visually stunning depiction of the upcoming annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023. The front of the poster captures the breathtaking beauty of the annular eclipse, showcasing its unique ring-like shape formed by the Moon partially blocking the Sun.
On the back of the poster, you’ll find a wealth of information related to the eclipse. It includes in-depth details about eclipse science, providing insights into the phenomenon and the scientific principles behind it. The poster also offers various viewing methods, guiding individuals on how to safely observe the eclipse and protect their eyes.
Furthermore, the back of the poster highlights NASA’s significant contributions to eclipse research, specifically focusing on high altitude ballooning and sounding rockets. It explores the innovative scientific endeavors undertaken by NASA in understanding the eclipse and its impact on our understanding of the universe.
In addition to that, the poster features a NASA eclipse map, which illustrates the paths of the two upcoming eclipses, providing viewers with a comprehensive overview of their trajectories and dates. This visual representation enhances the educational value of the poster, offering a global perspective on the phenomenon and allowing individuals to plan for future eclipse events.
This product is supported by the NASA Heliophysics Activation Team (NASA HEAT), part of NASA’s Science Activation portfolio.
