Arches National Park announces end of second timed-entry pilot

Beginning November 1, 2023, Arches National Park will conclude the temporary, timed entry pilot that has operated since April 1, 2023. Timed entry tickets will no longer be necessary to enter the park after October 31. Traditional park or interagency entrance passes will still be required, obtainable online or at the entrance booth. After the close of the program, visitors may experience increased traffic and temporary entrance delays.
“We are grateful to our visitors, local community members, and park partners for their support of this program. This second season of the pilot continued to meet core program goals, including distributing visitation throughout the day and improving visitor experiences, while also providing additional data that will inform our next steps,” said Acting Superintendent Brendan Bray.
Starting on November 1, visitors to Arches might experience increased traffic and wait times to enter the park, especially around holidays and weekends. Trails and parking lots may be crowded, and temporary delays lasting 3-5 hours may be implemented at the entrance gate to manage congestion.
Visitors should always plan ahead for their park visits, especially in a season of variable weather. Bring plenty of water and snacks, wear sturdy shoes, and don’t forget sun protection and warm layers. Visitors are encouraged to check the park website or Twitter account for current updates and road conditions prior to driving to the park.