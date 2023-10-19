Celebrate Bat Week!

Bat Week is Oct. 24-31! Let’s hear it for the bats! From pollinating to eating insects, bats make our world a better place.
Bat Week is an annual celebration of bats and the many roles they play in our ecosystems. The international event is organized by a team of representatives across North America from conservation organizations and government departments. Bat Week strives to show the critical importance of bats and raise greater awareness of conservation efforts worldwide.
Everyone can join in on the Bat Week fun! Browse the articles below to learn more about bats, engage in bat-tivities, and discover current bat science.
Visit BatWeek.org for a full-list of inspiring Bat-tivities, events, and more. Join the conversation on social media using #BatWeek.