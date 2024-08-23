Arches National Park seeks public input on Floodplain Statement of Findings for proposed Delicate Arch Road bridges

MOAB, UT – Arches National Park invites the public to comment on a Floodplain Statement of Findings (FSOF) related to the proposed construction of bridges over three low-water crossings on the Delicate Arch Road.
The proposed bridges would replace undersized culverts that routinely fill with sediment during monsoon rain events, causing water to back up and cover the roadway which impedes visitor access to this extremely popular part of the park.
Per the proposed action, 100-foot-long slab bridges rising 6 to 8 feet above the roadway will be built at Salt Wash, Winter Camp Wash, and Salt Valley Wash. During construction, Delicate Arch Viewpoint will be closed but visitors will still be able to access Wolfe Ranch and the popular Delicate Arch Trail.